Blankets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Blanket is defined as a piece of soft cloth that is mainly used to keep body warm while taking rest or sleeping. The regular type blankets are made up of wool, polyester, or cotton.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Blankets in global, including the following market information:

Global Blankets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Blankets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Blankets companies in 2021 (%)

The global Blankets market was valued at 7299.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10600 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyester Blankets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Blankets include Zhejiang Truelove Vogue, Shandong New Silk Road, Pendleton Woolen Mills, IBENA, Lianyungang ZGL, Sunhao Home Textile, Weihai Woollen Fabric Group, Wuxi Joyday Silkroad E-cloud Textile and Berkshire Blanket, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Blankets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Blankets Market, by Material, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Blankets Market Segment Percentages, by Material, 2021 (%)

Polyester Blankets

Cotton Blankets

Wool Blankets

Others

Global Blankets Market, by End Users, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Blankets Market Segment Percentages, by End Users, 2021 (%)

Home Use

Commercial Use

Others

Global Blankets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Blankets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Blankets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Blankets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Blankets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Blankets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zhejiang Truelove Vogue

Shandong New Silk Road

Pendleton Woolen Mills

IBENA

Lianyungang ZGL

Sunhao Home Textile

Weihai Woollen Fabric Group

Wuxi Joyday Silkroad E-cloud Textile

Berkshire Blanket

Brickle Group

Faribault Woolen Mill

Zhongao BLANKET&CARPET

Gravity Products

Maine Woolens

