Blankets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Blanket is defined as a piece of soft cloth that is mainly used to keep body warm while taking rest or sleeping. The regular type blankets are made up of wool, polyester, or cotton.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Blankets in global, including the following market information:
Global Blankets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Blankets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)
Global top five Blankets companies in 2021 (%)
The global Blankets market was valued at 7299.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10600 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyester Blankets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Blankets include Zhejiang Truelove Vogue, Shandong New Silk Road, Pendleton Woolen Mills, IBENA, Lianyungang ZGL, Sunhao Home Textile, Weihai Woollen Fabric Group, Wuxi Joyday Silkroad E-cloud Textile and Berkshire Blanket, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Blankets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Blankets Market, by Material, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Blankets Market Segment Percentages, by Material, 2021 (%)
Polyester Blankets
Cotton Blankets
Wool Blankets
Others
Global Blankets Market, by End Users, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Blankets Market Segment Percentages, by End Users, 2021 (%)
Home Use
Commercial Use
Others
Global Blankets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Blankets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Blankets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Blankets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Blankets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
Key companies Blankets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Zhejiang Truelove Vogue
Shandong New Silk Road
Pendleton Woolen Mills
IBENA
Lianyungang ZGL
Sunhao Home Textile
Weihai Woollen Fabric Group
Wuxi Joyday Silkroad E-cloud Textile
Berkshire Blanket
Brickle Group
Faribault Woolen Mill
Zhongao BLANKET&CARPET
Gravity Products
Maine Woolens
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Blankets Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Material
1.2.2 Market by End Users
1.3 Global Blankets Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Blankets Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Blankets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Blankets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Blankets Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Blankets Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Blankets Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Blankets Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Blankets Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Blankets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Blankets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Blankets Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blankets Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Blankets Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blankets Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Material – Global Blankets Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Polyester Blankets
4.1.3 Cotton Blankets
4.1.4 Wool Blankets
4.1.5 Others
4.2 By Material – Gl
