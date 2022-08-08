Aluminum Foil Container and Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Aluminum Foil Packaging refers to the aluminum foil material which is used in the packaging industry. The aluminum foil used for packing materials is aluminium prepared in thin metal leaves with a thickness less than 0.2 mm (7.9 mils); thinner gauges down to 6 micrometres (0.24 mils) are also commonly used.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Foil Container and Packaging in global, including the following market information:
Global Aluminum Foil Container and Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aluminum Foil Container and Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Aluminum Foil Container and Packaging companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aluminum Foil Container and Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Heavy Gauge Foil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Foil Container and Packaging include Alcoa, Hydro, Rio Tinto Group, Novelis, UACJ, RUSAL, Assan Aluminyum, Aleris and Kobelco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aluminum Foil Container and Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminum Foil Container and Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminum Foil Container and Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Heavy Gauge Foil
Medium Gauge Foil
Light Gauge Foil
Other
Global Aluminum Foil Container and Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminum Foil Container and Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical
Cigarette
Food & Beverage
Other
Global Aluminum Foil Container and Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminum Foil Container and Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aluminum Foil Container and Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aluminum Foil Container and Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aluminum Foil Container and Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Aluminum Foil Container and Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alcoa
Hydro
Rio Tinto Group
Novelis
UACJ
RUSAL
Assan Aluminyum
Aleris
Kobelco
Lotte Aluminium
Norandal
GARMCO
Symetal
Hindalco
Alib?rico Packaging
ACM Carcano
Votorantim Group
Xiashun Holdings
SNTO
Shenhuo Aluminium Foil
LOFTEN
Nanshan Light Alloy
Zhenjiang Dingsheng Aluminum
CHINALCO
Kunshan Aluminium
Henan Zhongfu Industrial
Huaxi Aluminum
Northeast Light Alloy
Haoxin Aluminum Foil
Zhejiang Zhongjin Aluminium
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminum Foil Container and Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminum Foil Container and Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminum Foil Container and Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminum Foil Container and Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminum Foil Container and Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminum Foil Container and Packaging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminum Foil Container and Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminum Foil Container and Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminum Foil Container and Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminum Foil Container and Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminum Foil Container and Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Foil Container and Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum Foil Container and Packaging Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Foil Container and Packaging Pl
