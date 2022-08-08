Global External Blinds Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Manual Operation
Automated Operation
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Alulux GmbH
Dormakaba Group
Griesser AG
Hunter Douglas NV
MHZ Hachtel GmbH & Co. KG
Neva
ROMA
Schenker Storen AG
Serge Ferrari
Smits Shutters and Blinds
Socotex
Somfy
Sunshade Experts
Verano B.V.
Table of content
1 External Blinds Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of External Blinds
1.2 External Blinds Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global External Blinds Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Manual Operation
1.2.3 Automated Operation
1.3 External Blinds Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global External Blinds Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Global External Blinds Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global External Blinds Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global External Blinds Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 External Blinds Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 External Blinds Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global External Blinds Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global External Blinds Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global External Blinds Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.4 Manufacturers External Blinds Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 External Blinds Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 External Blinds Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest External Blinds Players Market Share by Revenue
2.5.3 Global External Blinds Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
