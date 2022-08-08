Sensor Wedges Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The sensor wedge generally reserves a groove for installing the sensor to provide support when the sensor itself is difficult to maintain a stable position or angle; and due to its smooth surface, it can reduce the adverse interference received by the sensor, thereby reducing errors.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sensor Wedges in global, including the following market information:
Global Sensor Wedges Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sensor Wedges Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Sensor Wedges companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sensor Wedges market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metallic Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sensor Wedges include Olympus, Elcometer, Phoenix Inspection Systems, Imasonic, Precision Acoustics, NDT Systems, ULSO TECH, Electromatic Equipment and Quality NDE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sensor Wedges manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sensor Wedges Market, by Material, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sensor Wedges Market Segment Percentages, by Material, 2021 (%)
Metallic Material
Ceramic Material
Polymer Material
Otherts
Global Sensor Wedges Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sensor Wedges Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Building Quality Inspection
Medical Check
Liquid Property Testing
Others
Global Sensor Wedges Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sensor Wedges Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sensor Wedges revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sensor Wedges revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sensor Wedges sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Sensor Wedges sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Olympus
Elcometer
Phoenix Inspection Systems
Imasonic
Precision Acoustics
NDT Systems
ULSO TECH
Electromatic Equipment
Quality NDE
Cas-Tech
Namicon
Zetec
STARMANS electronics
OKOndt GROUP
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sensor Wedges Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Material
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sensor Wedges Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sensor Wedges Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sensor Wedges Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sensor Wedges Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sensor Wedges Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sensor Wedges Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sensor Wedges Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sensor Wedges Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sensor Wedges Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sensor Wedges Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sensor Wedges Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sensor Wedges Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sensor Wedges Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sensor Wedges Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sensor Wedges Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Material – Global Sensor Wedges Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Metallic Material
4.1.3 Cerami
