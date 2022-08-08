Board Games and Puzzles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Board Games and Puzzles in global, including the following market information:
Global Board Games and Puzzles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Board Games and Puzzles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Board Games and Puzzles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Board Games and Puzzles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Educational Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Board Games and Puzzles include Asmodee, Buffalo Games, Cartamundi, Delano Games, Don't Panic Games, Goliath Games, Hasbro, LongPack Games and Ravensburger AG and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Board Games and Puzzles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Board Games and Puzzles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Board Games and Puzzles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Educational Type
Strategy and War Type
Money & Assets Type
Role Playing Type
Others
Global Board Games and Puzzles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Board Games and Puzzles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Online Sale
Offline Retail
Global Board Games and Puzzles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Board Games and Puzzles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Board Games and Puzzles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Board Games and Puzzles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Board Games and Puzzles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Board Games and Puzzles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Asmodee
Buffalo Games
Cartamundi
Delano Games
Don't Panic Games
Goliath Games
Hasbro
LongPack Games
Ravensburger AG
Grand Prix International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Board Games and Puzzles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Board Games and Puzzles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Board Games and Puzzles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Board Games and Puzzles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Board Games and Puzzles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Board Games and Puzzles Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Board Games and Puzzles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Board Games and Puzzles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Board Games and Puzzles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Board Games and Puzzles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Board Games and Puzzles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Board Games and Puzzles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Board Games and Puzzles Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Board Games and Puzzles Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Board Games and Puzzles Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Board Games and Puzzles Companies
4 Sights by Product
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: