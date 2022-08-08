Board Games and Puzzles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Board Games and Puzzles in global, including the following market information:

Global Board Games and Puzzles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Board Games and Puzzles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Board Games and Puzzles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Board Games and Puzzles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Educational Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Board Games and Puzzles include Asmodee, Buffalo Games, Cartamundi, Delano Games, Don't Panic Games, Goliath Games, Hasbro, LongPack Games and Ravensburger AG and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Board Games and Puzzles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Board Games and Puzzles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Board Games and Puzzles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Educational Type

Strategy and War Type

Money & Assets Type

Role Playing Type

Others

Global Board Games and Puzzles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Board Games and Puzzles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Online Sale

Offline Retail

Global Board Games and Puzzles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Board Games and Puzzles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Board Games and Puzzles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Board Games and Puzzles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Board Games and Puzzles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Board Games and Puzzles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Asmodee

Buffalo Games

Cartamundi

Delano Games

Don't Panic Games

Goliath Games

Hasbro

LongPack Games

Ravensburger AG

Grand Prix International

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Board Games and Puzzles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Board Games and Puzzles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Board Games and Puzzles Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Board Games and Puzzles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Board Games and Puzzles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Board Games and Puzzles Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Board Games and Puzzles Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Board Games and Puzzles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Board Games and Puzzles Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Board Games and Puzzles Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Board Games and Puzzles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Board Games and Puzzles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Board Games and Puzzles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Board Games and Puzzles Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Board Games and Puzzles Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Board Games and Puzzles Companies

4 Sights by Product

