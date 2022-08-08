Compression Connection Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Compression connection are fittings used in plumbing and electrical plumbing systems to connect two pipes or thin-walled pipes together.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Compression Connection in global, including the following market information:
Global Compression Connection Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Compression Connection Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Compression Connection companies in 2021 (%)
The global Compression Connection market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Compression Connection include Dunham Rubber & Belting Corp., SSP Fittings Corp., Emerson, Asahi, Holyoke Fittings, Inc., Greaves Corporation, Industrial Specialties Mfg., Inc., WEH Technologies Inc. and Clippard, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Compression Connection manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Compression Connection Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Compression Connection Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Metal
Plastic
Others
Global Compression Connection Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Compression Connection Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Global Compression Connection Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Compression Connection Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Compression Connection revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Compression Connection revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Compression Connection sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Compression Connection sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dunham Rubber & Belting Corp.
SSP Fittings Corp.
Emerson
Asahi
Holyoke Fittings, Inc.
Greaves Corporation
Industrial Specialties Mfg., Inc.
WEH Technologies Inc.
Clippard
Great Valley Industries, Inc.
Producto Electric Corp.
Micromold Products, Inc.
Saint-Gobain Electronics
ABB
Western States Hardware
IDEAL
Nordson Medical
Ham-Let
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Compression Connection Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Compression Connection Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Compression Connection Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Compression Connection Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Compression Connection Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Compression Connection Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Compression Connection Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Compression Connection Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Compression Connection Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Compression Connection Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Compression Connection Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Compression Connection Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Compression Connection Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Compression Connection Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Compression Connection Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Compression Connection Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
