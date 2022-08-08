Laptop AC Adapter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An Laptop AC power adapter is a type of external power supply, often enclosed in a case similar to an AC plug.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Laptop AC Adapter in global, including the following market information:

Global Laptop AC Adapter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Laptop AC Adapter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Laptop AC Adapter companies in 2021 (%)

The global Laptop AC Adapter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

110V-130V Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Laptop AC Adapter include Lenovo, HP, SAMSUNG, Lester Electrical, Flextronics, Dialog Semiconductor, Belkin, Jeckson Electronics and Panasonic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Laptop AC Adapter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Laptop AC Adapter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Laptop AC Adapter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

110V-130V

220-230V

Global Laptop AC Adapter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Laptop AC Adapter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Business Laptop

Gaming Laptop

Others

Global Laptop AC Adapter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Laptop AC Adapter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Laptop AC Adapter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Laptop AC Adapter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Laptop AC Adapter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Laptop AC Adapter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lenovo

HP

SAMSUNG

Lester Electrical

Flextronics

Dialog Semiconductor

Belkin

Jeckson Electronics

Panasonic

Minwa Electronics

Anoma

Salcomp

Delta Electronics

YHY Power

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Laptop AC Adapter Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Laptop AC Adapter Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Laptop AC Adapter Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Laptop AC Adapter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Laptop AC Adapter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Laptop AC Adapter Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Laptop AC Adapter Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Laptop AC Adapter Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Laptop AC Adapter Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Laptop AC Adapter Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Laptop AC Adapter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Laptop AC Adapter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Laptop AC Adapter Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laptop AC Adapter Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Laptop AC Adapter Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laptop AC Adapter Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Laptop AC Adapter Market Size Markets, 2021 &

