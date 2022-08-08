Global Outdoor Deck and Patio Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Deck
Patio
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Deck and Patio
The DECK Company
Amazing Decks
Archadeck Outdoor Living
CORE Outdoor
North County Deck & Patio
Deck Remodelers
North American Deck & Patio
Decks and More
Orange County Deck Company
Outdoor Living Inc.
CHF Construction
Outdoor Structure Company
Tittle Brothers Construction
Superior Outdoor Spaces
Breyer Construction
Diamond Decks
Holloway Company
Deckorators
Table of content
1 Outdoor Deck and Patio Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Outdoor Deck and Patio
1.2 Outdoor Deck and Patio Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Outdoor Deck and Patio Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Deck
1.2.3 Patio
1.3 Outdoor Deck and Patio Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Outdoor Deck and Patio Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Global Outdoor Deck and Patio Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Outdoor Deck and Patio Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Outdoor Deck and Patio Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Outdoor Deck and Patio Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Outdoor Deck and Patio Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Outdoor Deck and Patio Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Outdoor Deck and Patio Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Outdoor Deck and Patio Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.4 Manufacturers Outdoor Deck and Patio Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Outdoor Deck and Patio Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Outdoor Deck and Patio Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Outdoor Deck and Patio Players Market Share by Revenue
2.5.3 Global Outdoor Deck and Patio Market Share by Company Typ
