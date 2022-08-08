HDPE Containers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
HDPE containers are made from High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) granules which are made by heating petroleum to certain desired temperature.
This report contains market size and forecasts of HDPE Containers in global, including the following market information:
Global HDPE Containers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global HDPE Containers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five HDPE Containers companies in 2021 (%)
The global HDPE Containers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bottles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of HDPE Containers include Parker Plastics, Vivek Polymer India, O.Berk, Kaufman Container, Graham Blowpack, RPC Group, Veritiv, Alpha Packaging and Fisher Scientific. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the HDPE Containers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global HDPE Containers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HDPE Containers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bottles
Cups
Cans
Others
Global HDPE Containers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HDPE Containers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverage Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Chemical Industry
Others
Global HDPE Containers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HDPE Containers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies HDPE Containers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies HDPE Containers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies HDPE Containers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies HDPE Containers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Parker Plastics
Vivek Polymer India
O.Berk
Kaufman Container
Graham Blowpack
RPC Group
Veritiv
Alpha Packaging
Fisher Scientific
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 HDPE Containers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global HDPE Containers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global HDPE Containers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global HDPE Containers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global HDPE Containers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global HDPE Containers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top HDPE Containers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global HDPE Containers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global HDPE Containers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global HDPE Containers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global HDPE Containers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 HDPE Containers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers HDPE Containers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 HDPE Containers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 HDPE Containers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 HDPE Containers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global HDPE Containers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Bottles
