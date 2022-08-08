Global Handheld UV Lamps Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Handheld UV Lamps market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Handheld UV Lamps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Double-barreled
Single-barreled
Others
Segment by Application
UV Curable Coatings Industry
Degreasing Cleaning Detection
Fluorescent Penetrant Inspection
Others
By Company
UVP
Spectronics Corporation
Daigger Scientific
Bio-Rad
CPI
Tritech Research
UVItec Limited
Thermo Scientific
UVMAN
ACO Electronics
Xylem
Calgon Carbon Corporation
Trojan Technologies
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Halma
Heraeus Holding
Severn Trent
Xenex Disinfection Services
OSRAM
Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Handheld UV Lamps Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Handheld UV Lamps Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Double-barreled
1.2.3 Single-barreled
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Handheld UV Lamps Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 UV Curable Coatings Industry
1.3.3 Degreasing Cleaning Detection
1.3.4 Fluorescent Penetrant Inspection
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Handheld UV Lamps Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Handheld UV Lamps Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Handheld UV Lamps Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Handheld UV Lamps Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Handheld UV Lamps Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Handheld UV Lamps by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Handheld UV Lamps Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Handheld UV Lamps Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Handheld UV Lamps Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Handheld UV Lamps Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Handheld UV Lamps Manufacturers by Sa
