Air Negative Ion Generator Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Air Negative Ion Generator uses high-pressure corona to increase the negative ion content in the air, thereby improving the air quality and promoting good health. It is known as the air “vitamin”. Medical clinical practice has proven that it is on the respiratory system. Diseases such as the circulatory system and nerves have adjuvant effects and are widely used in the life and medical fields. This is a high-efficiency open-type negative ion generator. It adopts thyristor inverter high-voltage, floating discharge needle, which has simple structure, good effect, safety and reliability. The mains voltage can work normally from 160V to 250V, and the consumption of the electrode is only about 1W, so it can work continuously for a long time.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Negative Ion Generator in global, including the following market information:

Global Air Negative Ion Generator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Air Negative Ion Generator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Air Negative Ion Generator companies in 2021 (%)

The global Air Negative Ion Generator market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electric Air Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Air Negative Ion Generator include Peak Scientific Instruments, NaturAir, Universal Plan Co., Ltd., Dongguan Houji Electronic Technology, Jiangmen Aihuipu Electronic Technology, Ramadan Environmental Protection Technology, Xiamen Fangzhuo Electronic Technology, AirTamer and Xiamen Kangweier Electronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Air Negative Ion Generator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Air Negative Ion Generator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Negative Ion Generator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electric Air

Water Air

Other

Global Air Negative Ion Generator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Negative Ion Generator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Civil

Medical Industry

Other

Global Air Negative Ion Generator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Negative Ion Generator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Air Negative Ion Generator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Air Negative Ion Generator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Air Negative Ion Generator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Air Negative Ion Generator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Peak Scientific Instruments

NaturAir

Universal Plan Co., Ltd.

Dongguan Houji Electronic Technology

Jiangmen Aihuipu Electronic Technology

Ramadan Environmental Protection Technology

Xiamen Fangzhuo Electronic Technology

AirTamer

Xiamen Kangweier Electronics

Zhejiang Baiyuekang Technology

Universal Plan

