Barrier-free Handrails Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Barrier-free Handrails in Global, including the following market information:

Global Barrier-free Handrails Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Barrier-free Handrails market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aisle Corridor Handrail Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Barrier-free Handrails include Dongguan Baimuchuan Plastic Electronics Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Lanpindun Building Material Technology Co., Ltd., Wenzhou Dikailang Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Xiangyun Building Material Co., Ltd., Hengshui Fukangda Rehabilitation Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Henan Feimeng Nursing Products Co., Ltd., KAWAJUN Co., Kohler Co. and TOTO Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Barrier-free Handrails companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Barrier-free Handrails Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Barrier-free Handrails Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aisle Corridor Handrail

Toilet Barrier-free Handrails

Other

Global Barrier-free Handrails Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Barrier-free Handrails Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

High-end Office Building

Family

Nursing Home

Other

Global Barrier-free Handrails Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Barrier-free Handrails Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Barrier-free Handrails revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Barrier-free Handrails revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dongguan Baimuchuan Plastic Electronics Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Lanpindun Building Material Technology Co., Ltd.

Wenzhou Dikailang Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Xiangyun Building Material Co., Ltd.

Hengshui Fukangda Rehabilitation Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Henan Feimeng Nursing Products Co., Ltd.

KAWAJUN Co.

Kohler Co.

TOTO Ltd.

Grohe America

American Specialties

GF Health Products

Bobrick Washroom Equipment

Etac AB

Invacare Corporation

Frost Products Ltd

CSI Bathware

Medical Depot

Moen

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Barrier-free Handrails Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Barrier-free Handrails Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Barrier-free Handrails Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Barrier-free Handrails Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Barrier-free Handrails Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Barrier-free Handrails Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Barrier-free Handrails Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Barrier-free Handrails Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Barrier-free Handrails Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Barrier-free Handrails Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Barrier-free Handrails Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Barrier-free Handrails Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Barrier-free Handrails Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview



