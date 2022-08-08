Barrier-free Handrails Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Barrier-free Handrails in Global, including the following market information:
Global Barrier-free Handrails Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Barrier-free Handrails market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aisle Corridor Handrail Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Barrier-free Handrails include Dongguan Baimuchuan Plastic Electronics Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Lanpindun Building Material Technology Co., Ltd., Wenzhou Dikailang Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Xiangyun Building Material Co., Ltd., Hengshui Fukangda Rehabilitation Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Henan Feimeng Nursing Products Co., Ltd., KAWAJUN Co., Kohler Co. and TOTO Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Barrier-free Handrails companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Barrier-free Handrails Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Barrier-free Handrails Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Aisle Corridor Handrail
Toilet Barrier-free Handrails
Other
Global Barrier-free Handrails Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Barrier-free Handrails Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
High-end Office Building
Family
Nursing Home
Other
Global Barrier-free Handrails Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Barrier-free Handrails Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Barrier-free Handrails revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Barrier-free Handrails revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dongguan Baimuchuan Plastic Electronics Co., Ltd.
Guangzhou Lanpindun Building Material Technology Co., Ltd.
Wenzhou Dikailang Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd.
Guangzhou Xiangyun Building Material Co., Ltd.
Hengshui Fukangda Rehabilitation Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Henan Feimeng Nursing Products Co., Ltd.
KAWAJUN Co.
Kohler Co.
TOTO Ltd.
Grohe America
American Specialties
GF Health Products
Bobrick Washroom Equipment
Etac AB
Invacare Corporation
Frost Products Ltd
CSI Bathware
Medical Depot
Moen
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Barrier-free Handrails Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Barrier-free Handrails Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Barrier-free Handrails Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Barrier-free Handrails Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Barrier-free Handrails Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Barrier-free Handrails Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Barrier-free Handrails Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Barrier-free Handrails Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Barrier-free Handrails Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Barrier-free Handrails Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Barrier-free Handrails Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Barrier-free Handrails Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Barrier-free Handrails Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
