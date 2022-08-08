Women?s Legging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Women?s leggings are mainly women to prevent wearing short skirts and lead to light and a kind of close-fitting clothing, its main role is to prevent light, beautify the legs, cold warmth, sunscreen, anti-edema and other functions.Because length and material are different and cent is many kinds, can with formal dress different collocation.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Women?s Legging in global, including the following market information:
Global Women?s Legging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Women?s Legging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Women?s Legging companies in 2021 (%)
The global Women?s Legging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Modal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Women?s Legging include Gymshark Ltd, Varley Clothing Limited, Shosho Fashion, Spanx Inc, CSP International Fashion Group, Lysse, Nike Inc, adidas AG and Under Armour Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Women?s Legging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Women?s Legging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Women?s Legging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Modal
Wool
Rabbit Wool
Velvet
Polyester
Stretch Cotton
Net Yarn
Other
Global Women?s Legging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Women?s Legging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Summer
Autumn And Winter
All Seasons
Global Women?s Legging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Women?s Legging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Women?s Legging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Women?s Legging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Women?s Legging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Women?s Legging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Gymshark Ltd
Varley Clothing Limited
Shosho Fashion
Spanx Inc
CSP International Fashion Group
Lysse
Nike Inc
adidas AG
Under Armour Inc
American Eagle Outfitters Inc
COFRA Holding AG (COFRA GROUP)
Li Ning Company Limited
Xtep International Holdings Ltd
Hengyuanxiang(Group)
Jiangsu Xinmin Textile Science&Technology
Sichuan Langsha Holding
361 Degrees International Limited
GOLDWIN INC
ANTA Sports Products Limited
Beauty Fashion Textile
Jockey International Inc
Dollar Industries Limited
PVH Corp
