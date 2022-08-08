Reusable Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Reusable transport packaging generally includes pallets, bins, tanks, intermediate bulk containers (IBCs), reusable plastic containers (RPCs) and other hand-held containers and totes, trays and dunnage that move products efficiently and safely through supply chains. These packaging products are designed for lasting use in a system that ensures their effective recovery and return for continuous purpose. Typical uses involve the transport of raw materials, commodities, ingredients or parts to facilities for the manufacture or processing of goods, and then for the shipment of finished goods to distribution centers or warehouses in route to commercial markets such as wholesale or retail outlets. Reusable transport packaging products are largely designed for business-to-business applications, although the growth of e-commerce and home delivery applications is opening opportunities for the effective use of reusable packaging for transporting merchandise to households.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Reusable Packaging in Global, including the following market information:
Global Reusable Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Reusable Packaging market was valued at 105560 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 134840 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pallets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Reusable Packaging include Brambles, ORBIS, IFCO, Schoeller Allibert, DS Smith, Schutz, Tosca, Cabka Group and Rehrig Pacific Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Reusable Packaging companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Reusable Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Reusable Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pallets
Rigid Containers, Crates, Totes, Trays & Bins
Plastic-corrugated Boxes, Panels, and Sleeves
Reusable Plastic Containers (RPCs)
Tanks, Drums, and Barrels
Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs)
Dunnage & Cargo Protection
Others
Global Reusable Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Reusable Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverage
Automotive
FMCG
Retail and Wholesale
Industrial
Healthcare and Pharma
Others
Global Reusable Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Reusable Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Reusable Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Reusable Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Brambles
ORBIS
IFCO
Schoeller Allibert
DS Smith
Schutz
Tosca
Cabka Group
Rehrig Pacific Company
Craemer Group
IPL Plastics
Monoflo International
LOSCAM
Greystone Logistics
HOREN Group
Mpact Limited
Buckhorn
RPP Containers
