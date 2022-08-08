Reusable Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Reusable transport packaging generally includes pallets, bins, tanks, intermediate bulk containers (IBCs), reusable plastic containers (RPCs) and other hand-held containers and totes, trays and dunnage that move products efficiently and safely through supply chains. These packaging products are designed for lasting use in a system that ensures their effective recovery and return for continuous purpose. Typical uses involve the transport of raw materials, commodities, ingredients or parts to facilities for the manufacture or processing of goods, and then for the shipment of finished goods to distribution centers or warehouses in route to commercial markets such as wholesale or retail outlets. Reusable transport packaging products are largely designed for business-to-business applications, although the growth of e-commerce and home delivery applications is opening opportunities for the effective use of reusable packaging for transporting merchandise to households.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Reusable Packaging in Global, including the following market information:

Global Reusable Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

The global Reusable Packaging market was valued at 105560 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 134840 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The global key manufacturers of Reusable Packaging include Brambles, ORBIS, IFCO, Schoeller Allibert, DS Smith, Schutz, Tosca, Cabka Group and Rehrig Pacific Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Reusable Packaging companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Reusable Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Reusable Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pallets

Rigid Containers, Crates, Totes, Trays & Bins

Plastic-corrugated Boxes, Panels, and Sleeves

Reusable Plastic Containers (RPCs)

Tanks, Drums, and Barrels

Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs)

Dunnage & Cargo Protection

Others

Global Reusable Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Reusable Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage

Automotive

FMCG

Retail and Wholesale

Industrial

Healthcare and Pharma

Others

Global Reusable Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Reusable Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Reusable Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Reusable Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Brambles

ORBIS

IFCO

Schoeller Allibert

DS Smith

Schutz

Tosca

Cabka Group

Rehrig Pacific Company

Craemer Group

IPL Plastics

Monoflo International

LOSCAM

Greystone Logistics

HOREN Group

Mpact Limited

Buckhorn

RPP Containers

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Reusable Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Reusable Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Reusable Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Reusable Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Reusable Packaging Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Reusable Packaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Reusable Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Reusable Packaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Reusable Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Reusable Packaging Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Reusable Packaging Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Reusable Packaging Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Reusable Packaging Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Reusable Packaging Market

