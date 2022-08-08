Global Artificial Fur Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Artificial Fur market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Artificial Fur market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Velvet

Corduroy

Fake Furs

Others

Segment by Application

Apparel

Upholstery and Home Textiles

Other Accessories

By Company

DealTask

FIM

Peltex Fibers

Sommers Plastic Products

Texfactor Textiles

Aono Pile

Taenaka Pile Fabrics

Ompile

Ningbo Tenglong Fur

Ningbo Chenghong Plush Products

Ningbo Honghui Plush Products

Ningbo Hefan Plush Product

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Artificial Fur Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Artificial Fur Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Velvet

1.2.3 Corduroy

1.2.4 Fake Furs

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Artificial Fur Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Apparel

1.3.3 Upholstery and Home Textiles

1.3.4 Other Accessories

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Artificial Fur Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Artificial Fur Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Artificial Fur Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Artificial Fur Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Artificial Fur Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Artificial Fur by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Artificial Fur Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Artificial Fur Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Artificial Fur Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Artificial Fur Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Artificial Fur Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Fur Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (20

