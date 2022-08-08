Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape in global, including the following market information:
Global Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape companies in 2021 (%)
The global Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0.25mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape include 3M, Rogers Corporation, Shin-Etsu Polymer, Nitto Denko, tesa SE, Henkel, Berry Global, MOCAP and Scapa Industrial, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Market, by Thickness, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Thickness, 2021 (%)
0.25mm
0.30mm
0.50mm
0.75mm
Others
Global Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electrical Insulation
Water Supply
Civil Engineering
Agriculture
Others
Global Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Rogers Corporation
Shin-Etsu Polymer
Nitto Denko
tesa SE
Henkel
Berry Global
MOCAP
Scapa Industrial
Intertape Polymer Group
Jiangyin Yitian Electronic New Material
Zhejiang Maxwel Insulation Technology
Ningbo Honest Energy Co., Ltd
Tianjin Hongke Runya
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Thickness
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Globa
