Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.25mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape include 3M, Rogers Corporation, Shin-Etsu Polymer, Nitto Denko, tesa SE, Henkel, Berry Global, MOCAP and Scapa Industrial, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Market, by Thickness, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Thickness, 2021 (%)

0.25mm

0.30mm

0.50mm

0.75mm

Others

Global Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electrical Insulation

Water Supply

Civil Engineering

Agriculture

Others

Global Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Rogers Corporation

Shin-Etsu Polymer

Nitto Denko

tesa SE

Henkel

Berry Global

MOCAP

Scapa Industrial

Intertape Polymer Group

Jiangyin Yitian Electronic New Material

Zhejiang Maxwel Insulation Technology

Ningbo Honest Energy Co., Ltd

Tianjin Hongke Runya

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Thickness

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Self-Bonding Silicone Rubber Tape Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Globa

