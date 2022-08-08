IC Card Water Meter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of IC Card Water Meter in global, including the following market information:
Global IC Card Water Meter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global IC Card Water Meter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five IC Card Water Meter companies in 2021 (%)
The global IC Card Water Meter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hot Water Meter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of IC Card Water Meter include Arad Technologies, Kamstrup, Baylan, Badger Meter, Xylem Inc, Itron, Elster, Datamatic and Sanchuan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the IC Card Water Meter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global IC Card Water Meter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global IC Card Water Meter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hot Water Meter
Cold Water Meter
Global IC Card Water Meter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global IC Card Water Meter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Global IC Card Water Meter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global IC Card Water Meter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies IC Card Water Meter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies IC Card Water Meter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies IC Card Water Meter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies IC Card Water Meter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Arad Technologies
Kamstrup
Baylan
Badger Meter
Xylem Inc
Itron
Elster
Datamatic
Sanchuan
Suntront
Chongqing Smart Water Meter
Ningbo Water Meter
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 IC Card Water Meter Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global IC Card Water Meter Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global IC Card Water Meter Overall Market Size
2.1 Global IC Card Water Meter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global IC Card Water Meter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global IC Card Water Meter Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top IC Card Water Meter Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global IC Card Water Meter Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global IC Card Water Meter Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global IC Card Water Meter Sales by Companies
3.5 Global IC Card Water Meter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 IC Card Water Meter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers IC Card Water Meter Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IC Card Water Meter Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 IC Card Water Meter Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 IC Card Water Meter Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global IC Card Water
