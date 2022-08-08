Lable Paper Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A label paper is a type of paper (usually coated) that can be printed using offset and flexographic printing techniques.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lable Paper in global, including the following market information:

Global Lable Paper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Lable Paper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Lable Paper companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lable Paper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wet-Glue Label Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lable Paper include Hansol Paper, Sappi, Ahlstrom-Munksj?, Domtar, Etyfol, Pixelle Specialty Solutions, Optimum Group, Label.Co.Uk and T?pfer Kulmbach, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Lable Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lable Paper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Lable Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wet-Glue Label

Self-Adhesive Label

Global Lable Paper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Lable Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverages

Retail

Personal Care

Consumer Durables

Pharmaceuticals

Logistics and Transportation

Others

Global Lable Paper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Lable Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lable Paper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lable Paper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lable Paper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Lable Paper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hansol Paper

Sappi

Ahlstrom-Munksj?

Domtar

Etyfol

Pixelle Specialty Solutions

Optimum Group

Label.Co.Uk

T?pfer Kulmbach

CCL Industries Inc.

Gary Packing and Labeling

Print-Leeds Ltd

Mitsubishi Paper Mills Ltd.

Asteria Group

Royal Sens

HONGJI INDUSTRIAL PRINTING

Beijing XinguoColor Printing Design Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lable Paper Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Lable Paper Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Lable Paper Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Lable Paper Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Lable Paper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Lable Paper Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lable Paper Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Lable Paper Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Lable Paper Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Lable Paper Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Lable Paper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lable Paper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Lable Paper Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lable Paper Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lable Paper Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lable Paper Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Lable Paper Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Wet-Glue Label

4.1.3 Self-Adhesive Label

4.2 By Type – Global Lable

