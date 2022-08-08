Global Residential Electric Grill Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Residential Electric Grill market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Residential Electric Grill market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Built-In Electric Grills
Portable Electric Grills
Segment by Application
Online Sales
Offline Sales
By Company
Weber
Coleman
George Foreman
Middleby
Masterbuilt Manufacturing
Koninklijke Philips
Robert Bosch
Midea Group
Stanley Black & Decker
DeLonghi
Hamilton Beach
Char Broil
Kenyon
Roller Grill
RH Peterson
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Residential Electric Grill Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Residential Electric Grill Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Built-In Electric Grills
1.2.3 Portable Electric Grills
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Residential Electric Grill Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Online Sales
1.3.3 Offline Sales
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Residential Electric Grill Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Residential Electric Grill Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Residential Electric Grill Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Residential Electric Grill Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Residential Electric Grill Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Residential Electric Grill by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Residential Electric Grill Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Residential Electric Grill Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Residential Electric Grill Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Residential Electric Grill Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Residential Electric Grill
