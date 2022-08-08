Radiation PPE Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Radiation PPE in global, including the following market information:

Global Radiation PPE Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Radiation PPE Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Radiation PPE companies in 2021 (%)

The global Radiation PPE market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lead Impregnated Gloves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Radiation PPE include Lakeland, Kappler, ILC Dover, Honeywell, DuPont, Delta Plus, Cintas, Ansell and Alpha ProTech and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Radiation PPE manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Radiation PPE Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Radiation PPE Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lead Impregnated Gloves

Lead Impregnated Aprons and Vests

Radiation Protection Mask

Radiation Protection Clothing

Global Radiation PPE Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Radiation PPE Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Nuclear Industry

Nuclear Power

Medical

Others

Global Radiation PPE Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Radiation PPE Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Radiation PPE revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Radiation PPE revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Radiation PPE sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Radiation PPE sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lakeland

Kappler

ILC Dover

Honeywell

DuPont

Delta Plus

Cintas

Ansell

Alpha ProTech

3M

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Radiation PPE Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Radiation PPE Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Radiation PPE Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Radiation PPE Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Radiation PPE Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Radiation PPE Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Radiation PPE Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Radiation PPE Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Radiation PPE Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Radiation PPE Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Radiation PPE Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Radiation PPE Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Radiation PPE Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radiation PPE Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Radiation PPE Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radiation PPE Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Radiation PPE Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Lead Impregnated Gloves

4.1.3 Lead Imp

