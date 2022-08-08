Ethylene Absorbent Bag Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethylene Absorbent Bag in global, including the following market information:
Global Ethylene Absorbent Bag Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ethylene Absorbent Bag Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)
Global top five Ethylene Absorbent Bag companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ethylene Absorbent Bag market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Reusable Bag Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ethylene Absorbent Bag include Keep-it-fresh, Bee Chems, Stream Peak International Pte Ltd, Dry Pak Industries, Sensitech, Humi Pak, Advance Packaging, GreenKeeper and BIOCONSERVATION, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ethylene Absorbent Bag manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ethylene Absorbent Bag Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Ethylene Absorbent Bag Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Reusable Bag
Disposable Bag
Global Ethylene Absorbent Bag Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Ethylene Absorbent Bag Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Fruits and Vegetables
Flowers
Seeds
Crops
Others
Global Ethylene Absorbent Bag Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Ethylene Absorbent Bag Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ethylene Absorbent Bag revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ethylene Absorbent Bag revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ethylene Absorbent Bag sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
Key companies Ethylene Absorbent Bag sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Keep-it-fresh
Bee Chems
Stream Peak International Pte Ltd
Dry Pak Industries
Sensitech
Humi Pak
Advance Packaging
GreenKeeper
BIOCONSERVATION
DuPont
Hileading Long International Limited
BioXTEND Inc.
Sercalia
SECCO INTERNATIONAL GROUP
DeltaTrak
Dongguan Dingxing Industry Co., Ltd
Praxas
Hazel Technologies
AgroFresh
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ethylene Absorbent Bag Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ethylene Absorbent Bag Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ethylene Absorbent Bag Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ethylene Absorbent Bag Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ethylene Absorbent Bag Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ethylene Absorbent Bag Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ethylene Absorbent Bag Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ethylene Absorbent Bag Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ethylene Absorbent Bag Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ethylene Absorbent Bag Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ethylene Absorbent Bag Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethylene Absorbent Bag Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ethylene Absorbent Bag Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethylene Absorbent Bag Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ethylene Absorbent Bag Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethylene Absorbent Bag Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
