Snow Sports Equipment and Clothing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Snow Sports Equipment and Clothing in global, including the following market information:
Global Snow Sports Equipment and Clothing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Snow Sports Equipment and Clothing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Snow Sports Equipment and Clothing companies in 2021 (%)
The global Snow Sports Equipment and Clothing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ski Gear Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Snow Sports Equipment and Clothing include K2, Scott Sports, Rossignol, Salomon, The North Face, Dynafit, Tecnica, Fischer and Atomic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Snow Sports Equipment and Clothing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Snow Sports Equipment and Clothing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Snow Sports Equipment and Clothing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ski Gear
Ski Clothing
Global Snow Sports Equipment and Clothing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Snow Sports Equipment and Clothing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Entertainment
Professional Snow Sports
Others
Global Snow Sports Equipment and Clothing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Snow Sports Equipment and Clothing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Snow Sports Equipment and Clothing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Snow Sports Equipment and Clothing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Snow Sports Equipment and Clothing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Snow Sports Equipment and Clothing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
K2
Scott Sports
Rossignol
Salomon
The North Face
Dynafit
Tecnica
Fischer
Atomic
Marker International
Volkl
Marmot
Diabello
Blizzard Gear
Arc'teryx
Dynastar
Black Diamond
La Sportiva
MAMMUT
Black Crows
Millet
HAGAN Ski
Uvex sports
Wedze
Deuter
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Snow Sports Equipment and Clothing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Snow Sports Equipment and Clothing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Snow Sports Equipment and Clothing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Snow Sports Equipment and Clothing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Snow Sports Equipment and Clothing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Snow Sports Equipment and Clothing Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Snow Sports Equipment and Clothing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Snow Sports Equipment and Clothing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Snow Sports Equipment and Clothing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Snow Sports Equipment and Clothing Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Snow Sports Equipment and Clothing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Snow Sports Equipment and Clothing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Snow Sports Equipment and Clothing Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Snow Sports Equipment and Clothing Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
