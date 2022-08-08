Remote Control (RC) Gliders Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A remote control glider is a model version of a glider that can fly, and is a glider that is remotely controlled using a remote control device. Size and length can be made according to design requirements. Remote control gliders are also a type of remote control aircraft, but their flight speed is slow and can fly without power.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Remote Control (RC) Gliders in global, including the following market information:
Global Remote Control (RC) Gliders Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Remote Control (RC) Gliders Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Remote Control (RC) Gliders companies in 2021 (%)
The global Remote Control (RC) Gliders market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Motivated Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Remote Control (RC) Gliders include Smash Resistance, Volantex, H-King, Durafly, Avios, E Sky, Aero-Naut, MODSTER and Topmodel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Remote Control (RC) Gliders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Remote Control (RC) Gliders Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Remote Control (RC) Gliders Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Motivated
Unpowered
Global Remote Control (RC) Gliders Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Remote Control (RC) Gliders Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Glider Race
Stunt Performance
Environmental Testing
Others
Global Remote Control (RC) Gliders Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Remote Control (RC) Gliders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Remote Control (RC) Gliders revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Remote Control (RC) Gliders revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Remote Control (RC) Gliders sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Remote Control (RC) Gliders sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Smash Resistance
Volantex
H-King
Durafly
Avios
E Sky
Aero-Naut
MODSTER
Topmodel
Pichler
Reichard
MULTIPLEX
Hacker
E-Flite
Amewi
HAWK'S WORK
GoolRC
USHINING
UJIKHSD
SYLYCS
Zsliap
TOP RC
G.T. RC
Smart Built
LNSU
LACHOUFFE
WL Tech
OKEN
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Remote Control (RC) Gliders Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Remote Control (RC) Gliders Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Remote Control (RC) Gliders Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Remote Control (RC) Gliders Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Remote Control (RC) Gliders Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Remote Control (RC) Gliders Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Remote Control (RC) Gliders Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Remote Control (RC) Gliders Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Remote Control (RC) Gliders Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Remote Control (RC) Gliders Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Remote Control (RC) Gliders Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Remote Control (RC) Gliders Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Remote Control (RC) Gliders Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Remote Control (RC) Gliders Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Remote Control (RC) Gliders Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
