Automotive Glass Repair Fluid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Auto glass repair fluid is a resin material repair fluid with the same optical properties (refractive index) as the glass, and a special process is used to inject the repair fluid into the glass cracks to cure them, and the repair fluid completely replaces the air in the glass gap, so that the glass and The cured repair fluid is completely bonded into a whole.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Glass Repair Fluid in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Glass Repair Fluid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Glass Repair Fluid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Glass Repair Fluid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Glass Repair Fluid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Scratch Repair Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Glass Repair Fluid include THZC, 3M, SingMax Fire, Permatex, Illinois Tool Works, Aumotop, Blue Star Products, Plextone and PDR King, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Glass Repair Fluid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Glass Repair Fluid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Glass Repair Fluid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Scratch Repair

Crack Repair

Global Automotive Glass Repair Fluid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Glass Repair Fluid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Civil

Global Automotive Glass Repair Fluid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Glass Repair Fluid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Glass Repair Fluid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Glass Repair Fluid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Glass Repair Fluid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Glass Repair Fluid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

THZC

3M

SingMax Fire

Permatex

Illinois Tool Works

Aumotop

Blue Star Products

Plextone

PDR King

Randalfy

Mookis

ZITOOP

ATG

Dunpie

Yoohe

Teppy

Clearshield

GlassTech

AEGIS Tool International

Delta Glass Repair Product

Bywabee

Ausla

Rain-X

ZunBo

?ZHOU

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Glass Repair Fluid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Glass Repair Fluid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Glass Repair Fluid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Glass Repair Fluid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Glass Repair Fluid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Glass Repair Fluid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Glass Repair Fluid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Glass Repair Fluid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Glass Repair Fluid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Glass Repair Fluid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Glass Repair Fluid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Glass Repair Fluid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Glass Repair Fluid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Glass Repair Fluid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Glass Repair Fluid Companies

