Global Liquid Food Packaging Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Liquid Food Packaging market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Liquid Food Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Foldable Cartons
Bags & Pouches
Others
Segment by Application
Dairy
Fruit Juices
Vegetable Juices
Other
By Company
Tetra Laval
SIG Combibloc
ELOPAK
Greatview
Mondi
Tetra Pak
WestRock
Smurfit Kappa
Liqui-Box Corporation
Evergreen Packaging
Nippon Paper
Likang Packing
Stora Enso
Adam Pack
IPI s.r.l.
TidePak Aseptic Packaging Material
Xinju Feng Pack
Shandong Bihai Packaging Material
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Liquid Food Packaging Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Liquid Food Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Foldable Cartons
1.2.3 Bags & Pouches
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Liquid Food Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Dairy
1.3.3 Fruit Juices
1.3.4 Vegetable Juices
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Liquid Food Packaging Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Liquid Food Packaging Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Liquid Food Packaging Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Liquid Food Packaging Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Liquid Food Packaging Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Liquid Food Packaging by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Liquid Food Packaging Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Liquid Food Packaging Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Liquid Food Packaging Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Liquid Food Packaging Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Liquid Food Packaging Manufacturers by Sal
