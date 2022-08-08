Global Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Biodegradable Food Service Disposables market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biodegradable Food Service Disposables market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Paper
Plastic
Segment by Application
Bakery
Convenience Store
Others
By Company
Georgia-Pacific
Clearwater Paper
Rocktenn
Smurfit Kappa
Mondi
Stora Enso
Kruger
Novamont
BASF
Natureworks
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Paper
1.2.3 Plastic
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Bakery
1.3.3 Convenience Store
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Biodegradable Food Service Disposables by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manu
