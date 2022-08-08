Fast-growing Consumer Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fast-growing consumer products refer to consumer products with short service lives and fast consumption rates. Products are packaged into individual small units for sale, and more emphasis is placed on the impact of packaging, branding and popularity on this category. It is fast because they are daily necessities first. They rely on consumers' high frequency and repeated use and consumption to achieve profit and value through large-scale market volume. Typical fast-moving consumer goods include daily necessities, food and beverages, tobacco Wine etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fast-growing Consumer Products in Global, including the following market information:
Global Fast-growing Consumer Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fast-growing Consumer Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fast Food Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fast-growing Consumer Products include Pepsi, Heineken NV, Coca-Cola, Carlsberg Group, Diageo, Nestl SA, Frito-Lay, Utz Quality Foods and Accolade Wines, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fast-growing Consumer Products companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fast-growing Consumer Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fast-growing Consumer Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fast Food
Drink
Other
Global Fast-growing Consumer Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fast-growing Consumer Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home
Commercial
Other
Global Fast-growing Consumer Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Fast-growing Consumer Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fast-growing Consumer Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fast-growing Consumer Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Pepsi
Heineken NV
Coca-Cola
Carlsberg Group
Diageo
Nestl SA
Frito-Lay
Utz Quality Foods
Accolade Wines
Dr. Pepper Snapple Group
Kellogg
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fast-growing Consumer Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fast-growing Consumer Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fast-growing Consumer Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fast-growing Consumer Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fast-growing Consumer Products Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fast-growing Consumer Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fast-growing Consumer Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fast-growing Consumer Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Fast-growing Consumer Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Fast-growing Consumer Products Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fast-growing Consumer Products Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fast-growing Consumer Products Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2
