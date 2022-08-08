Contactless Smart Badge Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The contactless smart badge consists of an IC chip and an inductive antenna. It is packaged in a standard PVC card. The chip and antenna have no exposed parts. It is a new technology developed in the world in recent years. The contactless smart badge can Achieve fast transactions. These badges eliminate the need to wait for the terminal to communicate. They allow fast, easy and secure access to physical and logical areas, successfully combining RFID and IC card technology, ending the passive and contact-free problem.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Contactless Smart Badge in global, including the following market information:

Global Contactless Smart Badge Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Contactless Smart Badge Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Contactless Smart Badge companies in 2021 (%)

The global Contactless Smart Badge market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Smart Badges with Display Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Contactless Smart Badge include Thales Group, ASSA ABLOY AB, CardLogix Corporation, Brady Worldwide, Evolis, IDEMIA, Identiv, BEAM and AIOI-SYSTEMS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Contactless Smart Badge manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Contactless Smart Badge Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Contactless Smart Badge Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Smart Badges with Display

Smart Badges without Display

Global Contactless Smart Badge Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Contactless Smart Badge Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Government and Healthcare

Corporate

Event and Entertainment

Retail and Hospitality

Others

Global Contactless Smart Badge Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Contactless Smart Badge Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Contactless Smart Badge revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Contactless Smart Badge revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Contactless Smart Badge sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Contactless Smart Badge sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thales Group

ASSA ABLOY AB

CardLogix Corporation

Brady Worldwide

Evolis

IDEMIA

Identiv

BEAM

AIOI-SYSTEMS

Watchdata

Identita

Blendology

Squarofumi

Proxfinity

Klik

Global Net Solutions

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Contactless Smart Badge Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Contactless Smart Badge Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Contactless Smart Badge Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Contactless Smart Badge Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Contactless Smart Badge Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Contactless Smart Badge Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Contactless Smart Badge Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Contactless Smart Badge Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Contactless Smart Badge Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Contactless Smart Badge Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Contactless Smart Badge Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Contactless Smart Badge Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Contactless Smart Badge Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Contactless Smart Badge Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Contactless Smart Badge Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Contactless Smart Badge Companies

4 Sights by Product

