Contactless Smart Badge Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The contactless smart badge consists of an IC chip and an inductive antenna. It is packaged in a standard PVC card. The chip and antenna have no exposed parts. It is a new technology developed in the world in recent years. The contactless smart badge can Achieve fast transactions. These badges eliminate the need to wait for the terminal to communicate. They allow fast, easy and secure access to physical and logical areas, successfully combining RFID and IC card technology, ending the passive and contact-free problem.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Contactless Smart Badge in global, including the following market information:
Global Contactless Smart Badge Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Contactless Smart Badge Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Contactless Smart Badge companies in 2021 (%)
The global Contactless Smart Badge market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Smart Badges with Display Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Contactless Smart Badge include Thales Group, ASSA ABLOY AB, CardLogix Corporation, Brady Worldwide, Evolis, IDEMIA, Identiv, BEAM and AIOI-SYSTEMS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Contactless Smart Badge manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Contactless Smart Badge Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Contactless Smart Badge Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Smart Badges with Display
Smart Badges without Display
Global Contactless Smart Badge Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Contactless Smart Badge Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Government and Healthcare
Corporate
Event and Entertainment
Retail and Hospitality
Others
Global Contactless Smart Badge Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Contactless Smart Badge Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Contactless Smart Badge revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Contactless Smart Badge revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Contactless Smart Badge sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Contactless Smart Badge sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Thales Group
ASSA ABLOY AB
CardLogix Corporation
Brady Worldwide
Evolis
IDEMIA
Identiv
BEAM
AIOI-SYSTEMS
Watchdata
Identita
Blendology
Squarofumi
Proxfinity
Klik
Global Net Solutions
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Contactless Smart Badge Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Contactless Smart Badge Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Contactless Smart Badge Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Contactless Smart Badge Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Contactless Smart Badge Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Contactless Smart Badge Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Contactless Smart Badge Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Contactless Smart Badge Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Contactless Smart Badge Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Contactless Smart Badge Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Contactless Smart Badge Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Contactless Smart Badge Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Contactless Smart Badge Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Contactless Smart Badge Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Contactless Smart Badge Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Contactless Smart Badge Companies
4 Sights by Product
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Contactless Smart Badge Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global and Japan Contactless Smart Badge Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Contactless Smart Badge Sales Market Report 2021