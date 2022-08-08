Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer in global, including the following market information:

Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Waterless Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer include 3M, Amway, Chattem (Sanofi), P&G, Reckitt Benckiser, Shanghai Jahwa Corporation, Unilever, Bluemoon and GOJO Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Waterless

Ordinary

Other

Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Use

Daily Use

Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Amway

Chattem (Sanofi)

P&G

Reckitt Benckiser

Shanghai Jahwa Corporation

Unilever

Bluemoon

GOJO Industries

Henkel

Lion Corporation

Medline

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

