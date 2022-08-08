Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer in global, including the following market information:
Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Waterless Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer include 3M, Amway, Chattem (Sanofi), P&G, Reckitt Benckiser, Shanghai Jahwa Corporation, Unilever, Bluemoon and GOJO Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Waterless
Ordinary
Other
Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical Use
Daily Use
Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Amway
Chattem (Sanofi)
P&G
Reckitt Benckiser
Shanghai Jahwa Corporation
Unilever
Bluemoon
GOJO Industries
Henkel
Lion Corporation
Medline
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global and Japan Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Market Size Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Sales Market Report 2021
Global Disinfecting Hand Sanitizer Market Research Report 2021