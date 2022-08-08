Paragon Glass Jar Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Paragon glass jar is widely used for canning food products such as jam, spices, and food products.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Paragon Glass Jar in global, including the following market information:
Global Paragon Glass Jar Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Paragon Glass Jar Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Paragon Glass Jar companies in 2021 (%)
The global Paragon Glass Jar market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Less than 10 oz Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Paragon Glass Jar include MJS PACKAGING, Vanjoin Hubei Industry, Foshan Nanhai Luocun Wuzhuang Mingzhu Glass Factory, Xuzhou Brotherway Glass Products, Berlin Packaging, Xuzhou Jinzheng Glass Products, Xuzhou Eagle Glass Products Trading, Plasdene Glass-Pak and Xuzhou Pengxu Glass Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Paragon Glass Jar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Paragon Glass Jar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Paragon Glass Jar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Less than 10 oz
11 oz ? 20 oz
More than 20 oz
Global Paragon Glass Jar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Paragon Glass Jar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical Industry
Food Industry
Others
Global Paragon Glass Jar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Paragon Glass Jar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Paragon Glass Jar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Paragon Glass Jar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Paragon Glass Jar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Paragon Glass Jar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
MJS PACKAGING
Vanjoin Hubei Industry
Foshan Nanhai Luocun Wuzhuang Mingzhu Glass Factory
Xuzhou Brotherway Glass Products
Berlin Packaging
Xuzhou Jinzheng Glass Products
Xuzhou Eagle Glass Products Trading
Plasdene Glass-Pak
Xuzhou Pengxu Glass Products
Y-Not Design & Mgf
Piramal Glass
