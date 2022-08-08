Equipment Case Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Equipment cases provide high protection to the tools, equipment, and instruments, as they are waterproof, tamper resistant and environmental resistant properties.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Equipment Case in global, including the following market information:
Global Equipment Case Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Equipment Case Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Equipment Case companies in 2021 (%)
The global Equipment Case market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plastic Equipment Case Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Equipment Case include SKB Cases, Plastic Forming, Grainger, Tenba, Samy's Camera, RS Radionics, Pelican Products, Systemax and Turtle Case and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Equipment Case manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Equipment Case Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Equipment Case Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Plastic Equipment Case
Stainless Steel Equipment Case
Others
Global Equipment Case Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Equipment Case Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Others
Global Equipment Case Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Equipment Case Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Equipment Case revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Equipment Case revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Equipment Case sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Equipment Case sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SKB Cases
Plastic Forming
Grainger
Tenba
Samy's Camera
RS Radionics
Pelican Products
Systemax
Turtle Case
Thomann UK
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Equipment Case Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Equipment Case Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Equipment Case Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Equipment Case Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Equipment Case Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Equipment Case Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Equipment Case Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Equipment Case Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Equipment Case Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Equipment Case Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Equipment Case Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Equipment Case Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Equipment Case Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Equipment Case Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Equipment Case Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Equipment Case Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Equipment Case Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Plastic Equipment Case
