Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Barrier films are playing a vital role in increasing the shelf life of the product. Bio-polyethylene terephthalate films are gaining traction especially in food packaging market as these films being made from bio based products does not have negative effects on coming in contact with consumable items over a period of time. Bio-polyethylene terephthalate films are manufactured using sugarcane plants and other food waste which reduces its manufacturing cost and makes it attractive for manufacturers in many end user segment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lids Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging include The Siam Cement Public Company, TEIJIN, TORAY INDUSTRIES, Gruppo Mossi Ghisolfi and Toyota Tsusho, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lids

Pouches

Bags

Others

Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Industry

Food and Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

The Siam Cement Public Company

TEIJIN

TORAY INDUSTRIES

Gruppo Mossi Ghisolfi

Toyota Tsusho

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packagi

