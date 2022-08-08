Kraft Envelope Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Kraft envelopes are the best product solution to ship small & medium sized valuable items by courier or postal services, which is accepted industry wide. Kraft envelopes are made of kraft papers, which are cheap and lightweight.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Kraft Envelope in global, including the following market information:
Global Kraft Envelope Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Kraft Envelope Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pcs)
Global top five Kraft Envelope companies in 2021 (%)
The global Kraft Envelope market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Coated Kraft Envelope Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Kraft Envelope include Royal Envelope, Cenveo, Sangal Papers, BETA (ShenZhen) Package Products, Mehta Envelope Manufacturing, Atlas Industries, International Paper, Quality Park Products and Northeastern Envelope. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Kraft Envelope manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Kraft Envelope Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Kraft Envelope Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Coated Kraft Envelope
Uncoated Kraft Envelope
Global Kraft Envelope Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Kraft Envelope Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Parcel Service
Courier Service
Postal Service
Global Kraft Envelope Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Kraft Envelope Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Kraft Envelope revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Kraft Envelope revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Kraft Envelope sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pcs)
Key companies Kraft Envelope sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Royal Envelope
Cenveo
Sangal Papers
BETA (ShenZhen) Package Products
Mehta Envelope Manufacturing
Atlas Industries
International Paper
Quality Park Products
Northeastern Envelope
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Kraft Envelope Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Kraft Envelope Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Kraft Envelope Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Kraft Envelope Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Kraft Envelope Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Kraft Envelope Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Kraft Envelope Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Kraft Envelope Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Kraft Envelope Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Kraft Envelope Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Kraft Envelope Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Kraft Envelope Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Kraft Envelope Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Kraft Envelope Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Kraft Envelope Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Kraft Envelope Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Kraft Envelope Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Coated Kraft Envelope
