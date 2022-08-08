Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Mountain bike shoes and socks are shoes and socks that are comfortable and suitable for riding. The shock-absorbing heel and toe construction helps to minimize the impact on the trail, while the fabric blend has sufficient elasticity to provide lasting staying comfort. At the same time, mountain bike socks will greatly enhance comfort. They are more breathable than traditional socks and have flat stitching to help reduce abrasions. The socks also have a cushioning function to provide comfort and support.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks in global, including the following market information:
Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Race Studs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks include Shimano, Adidas AG, Fox Head, POC Sweden AB, Frankd MTB, Kitsbow LLC, Trek Bicycle Corporation, SCOTT Corporation SA and Indola and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Race Studs
Freestyle Sneakers
Protective Socks
Woollen Socks
Compression Socks
Sock
Other
Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialty Store
Other
Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Shimano
Adidas AG
Fox Head
POC Sweden AB
Frankd MTB
Kitsbow LLC
Trek Bicycle Corporation
SCOTT Corporation SA
Indola
Endura Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mountain B
