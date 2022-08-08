Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Mountain bike shoes and socks are shoes and socks that are comfortable and suitable for riding. The shock-absorbing heel and toe construction helps to minimize the impact on the trail, while the fabric blend has sufficient elasticity to provide lasting staying comfort. At the same time, mountain bike socks will greatly enhance comfort. They are more breathable than traditional socks and have flat stitching to help reduce abrasions. The socks also have a cushioning function to provide comfort and support.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks in global, including the following market information:

Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Race Studs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks include Shimano, Adidas AG, Fox Head, POC Sweden AB, Frankd MTB, Kitsbow LLC, Trek Bicycle Corporation, SCOTT Corporation SA and Indola and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Race Studs

Freestyle Sneakers

Protective Socks

Woollen Socks

Compression Socks

Sock

Other

Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Store

Other

Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shimano

Adidas AG

Fox Head

POC Sweden AB

Frankd MTB

Kitsbow LLC

Trek Bicycle Corporation

SCOTT Corporation SA

Indola

Endura Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mountain B

