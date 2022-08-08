Shipping Supplies Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Shipping supplies are useful for packaging of goods which are to be transported from a cargo ship or airplane. Shipping supplies mainly contain packaging types such as envelopes, labels, protective packaging, wraps, tubes, tags, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Shipping Supplies in Global, including the following market information:
Global Shipping Supplies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Shipping Supplies market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plastic Shipping Supplies Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Shipping Supplies include Uline, International Plastics, Stamar Packaging, UWAY Packaging Supplies, Ferguson Box, Volk Packaging, Great Little Box, Liaoning Hengyue Printing And Packaging and Dahua Brother Enterprise. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Shipping Supplies companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Shipping Supplies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Shipping Supplies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Plastic Shipping Supplies
Metal Shipping Supplies
Wooden Shipping Supplies
Glass Shipping Supplies
Others
Global Shipping Supplies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Shipping Supplies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vessels
Naval Ships
Others
Global Shipping Supplies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Shipping Supplies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Shipping Supplies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Shipping Supplies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Uline
International Plastics
Stamar Packaging
UWAY Packaging Supplies
Ferguson Box
Volk Packaging
Great Little Box
Liaoning Hengyue Printing And Packaging
Dahua Brother Enterprise
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Shipping Supplies Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Shipping Supplies Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Shipping Supplies Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Shipping Supplies Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Shipping Supplies Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Shipping Supplies Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Shipping Supplies Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Shipping Supplies Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Shipping Supplies Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Shipping Supplies Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shipping Supplies Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shipping Supplies Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shipping Supplies Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Shipping Supplies Market Size Markets,
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Shipping Supplies Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Shipping Supplies Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027
Global Shipping Supplies Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027
Global Shipping Supplies Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027