Commercial Paper Towel Dispensers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Commercial paper towel dispenser includes surface mount and recessed paper towel dispensers, including options for roll, c-fold, or multi-fold paper towels, integrated waste receptacles and automatic or manual dispensing.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Paper Towel Dispensers in global, including the following market information:
Global Commercial Paper Towel Dispensers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Commercial Paper Towel Dispensers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Commercial Paper Towel Dispensers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Commercial Paper Towel Dispensers market was valued at 796.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1119.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Recessed Mounting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Commercial Paper Towel Dispensers include Bobrick, ASI, Bradley, Essity, Dolphin Solutions, Rentokil Initial, Kimberly-Clark, Georgia-Pacific and Metsa (Katrin), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Commercial Paper Towel Dispensers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Commercial Paper Towel Dispensers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Commercial Paper Towel Dispensers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Recessed Mounting
Wall Mounting
Global Commercial Paper Towel Dispensers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Commercial Paper Towel Dispensers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hotels
Restaurants
Offices
Schools & Education Institution
Hospital & Medical
Others
Global Commercial Paper Towel Dispensers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Commercial Paper Towel Dispensers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Commercial Paper Towel Dispensers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Commercial Paper Towel Dispensers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Commercial Paper Towel Dispensers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Commercial Paper Towel Dispensers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bobrick
ASI
Bradley
Essity
Dolphin Solutions
Rentokil Initial
Kimberly-Clark
Georgia-Pacific
Metsa (Katrin)
Carlisle (San Jamar)
Palmer Fixture
Franke
Hagleitner Hygiene
Frost
Syspal Ltd
Ille
PELLET
Cintas
Jaquar
Excelsior
Mar Plast
Alpine Industries
Mediclinics
Jofel
PROOX
Wagner EWAR
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Commercial Paper Towel Dispensers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Commercial Paper Towel Dispensers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Commercial Paper Towel Dispensers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Commercial Paper Towel Dispensers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Commercial Paper Towel Dispensers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Commercial Paper Towel Dispensers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Commercial Paper Towel Dispensers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Commercial Paper Towel Dispensers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Commercial Paper Towel Dispensers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Commercial Paper Towel Dispensers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Commercial Paper Towel Dispensers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Commercial Paper Towel Dispensers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Commercial Paper Towel Dispensers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commercial Paper Towel Dispensers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
