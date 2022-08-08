Knitted Denim Fabrics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Knitted Denim Fabrics in global, including the following market information:
Global Knitted Denim Fabrics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Knitted Denim Fabrics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Knitted Denim Fabrics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Knitted Denim Fabrics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Light Denim Fabric Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Knitted Denim Fabrics include Changzhou Lanzhiyi, Changzhou Henglun, Nandan Denim Ltd, Changzhou Huitao, Chang Zhou Kun Fa, Black Peony, Raymond UCO, Isko and Arvind, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Knitted Denim Fabrics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Knitted Denim Fabrics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Knitted Denim Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Light Denim Fabric
Medium Denim Fabric
Heavy Denim Fabric
Global Knitted Denim Fabrics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Knitted Denim Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Jeans
Dress
Jacket
Others
Global Knitted Denim Fabrics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Knitted Denim Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Knitted Denim Fabrics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Knitted Denim Fabrics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Knitted Denim Fabrics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Knitted Denim Fabrics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Changzhou Lanzhiyi
Changzhou Henglun
Nandan Denim Ltd
Changzhou Huitao
Chang Zhou Kun Fa
Black Peony
Raymond UCO
Isko
Arvind
Partap Group
Sangam Group
Shenzhen E-Shine Textile
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Knitted Denim Fabrics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Knitted Denim Fabrics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Knitted Denim Fabrics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Knitted Denim Fabrics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Knitted Denim Fabrics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Knitted Denim Fabrics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Knitted Denim Fabrics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Knitted Denim Fabrics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Knitted Denim Fabrics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Knitted Denim Fabrics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Knitted Denim Fabrics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Knitted Denim Fabrics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Knitted Denim Fabrics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Knitted Denim Fabrics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Knitted Denim Fabrics Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Knitted Denim Fabrics Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
