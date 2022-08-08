Washing Machine Accessories Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Washing Machine Accessories in Global, including the following market information:

Global Washing Machine Accessories Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Washing Machine Accessories market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Washing Machine Door Interlock Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Washing Machine Accessories include Whirlpool, LG, Midea, Electrolux, Samsung, Panasonic, BSH, Hitachi and Toshiba, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Washing Machine Accessories companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Washing Machine Accessories Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Washing Machine Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Washing Machine Door Interlock

Installation Kits

Drain Pumps

Cover Waterproof

Floor Trays

Washing Lingerie

Washing Machine Motor

Hoses

Lint Filters

Global Washing Machine Accessories Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Washing Machine Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home

Commercial

Others

Global Washing Machine Accessories Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Washing Machine Accessories Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Washing Machine Accessories revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Washing Machine Accessories revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Whirlpool

LG

Midea

Electrolux

Samsung

Panasonic

BSH

Hitachi

Toshiba

Alliance Laundry

Hisense Kelon

Haier

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Washing Machine Accessories Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Washing Machine Accessories Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Washing Machine Accessories Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Washing Machine Accessories Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Washing Machine Accessories Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Washing Machine Accessories Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Washing Machine Accessories Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Washing Machine Accessories Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Washing Machine Accessories Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Washing Machine Accessories Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Washing Machine Accessories Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Washing Machine Accessories Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Washing Machine Accessor

