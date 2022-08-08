Eternal Flower Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Eternal Flower in global, including the following market information:
Global Eternal Flower Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Eternal Flower Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Eternal Flower companies in 2021 (%)
The global Eternal Flower market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rose Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Eternal Flower include Eternalfleur, Eternalroses, House Beautiful, Leselle, Venusetfleur, Enduraroses, Mfleursmtl, Flowerdesign and Ljjflowers, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Eternal Flower manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Eternal Flower Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Eternal Flower Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Rose
Carnation
Hydrangea
Phalaenopsis
Others
Global Eternal Flower Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Eternal Flower Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Decoration
Memento
Souvenir
Global Eternal Flower Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Eternal Flower Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Eternal Flower revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Eternal Flower revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Eternal Flower sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Eternal Flower sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Eternalfleur
Eternalroses
House Beautiful
Leselle
Venusetfleur
Enduraroses
Mfleursmtl
Flowerdesign
Ljjflowers
Lavesta
The Beast
Florever
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Eternal Flower Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Eternal Flower Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Eternal Flower Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Eternal Flower Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Eternal Flower Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Eternal Flower Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Eternal Flower Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Eternal Flower Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Eternal Flower Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Eternal Flower Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Eternal Flower Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Eternal Flower Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Eternal Flower Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Eternal Flower Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Eternal Flower Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Eternal Flower Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Eternal Flower Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Rose
4.1.3 Carnation
