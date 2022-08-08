Can Coolers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A can cooler is a device that keeps your food and drinks cold for an extended time when you bring it to the park or the campsite.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Can Coolers in global, including the following market information:
Global Can Coolers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Can Coolers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Can Coolers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Can Coolers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Laminated Open Cell Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Can Coolers include Zazzle Inc, GoWristband, Katabatic Gear, Lit Can Coolers, Melbourne Storm, Casewee, Coleman and Coho Outdoors, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Can Coolers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Can Coolers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Can Coolers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Laminated Open Cell Foam
Polyester and Polyvinyl
Neoprene
Others
Global Can Coolers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Can Coolers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Sports Store
Supermarket
Others
Global Can Coolers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Can Coolers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Can Coolers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Can Coolers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Can Coolers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Can Coolers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Zazzle Inc
GoWristband
Katabatic Gear
Lit Can Coolers
Melbourne Storm
Casewee
Coleman
Coho Outdoors
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Can Coolers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Can Coolers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Can Coolers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Can Coolers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Can Coolers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Can Coolers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Can Coolers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Can Coolers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Can Coolers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Can Coolers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Can Coolers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Can Coolers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Can Coolers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Can Coolers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Can Coolers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Can Coolers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Can Coolers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Laminated Open Cell Foam
4.1.3 Polyester and Polyvinyl
4.1.4 Ne
