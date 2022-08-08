High-end Cosmetic Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of High-end Cosmetic in global, including the following market information:
Global High-end Cosmetic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High-end Cosmetic Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five High-end Cosmetic companies in 2021 (%)
The global High-end Cosmetic market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hair Care Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High-end Cosmetic include L'Oreal, P&G, Shiseido, Unilever, Estee Lauder, Relvon, LVMH, Chanel and Beiersdorf AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High-end Cosmetic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High-end Cosmetic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High-end Cosmetic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hair Care
Skin Care
Make-up
Global High-end Cosmetic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High-end Cosmetic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Men
Women
Kids
Global High-end Cosmetic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High-end Cosmetic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High-end Cosmetic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High-end Cosmetic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies High-end Cosmetic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies High-end Cosmetic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
L'Oreal
P&G
Shiseido
Unilever
Estee Lauder
Relvon
LVMH
Chanel
Beiersdorf AG
DHC
Johnson& Johnson
Avon
Beiersdorf
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High-end Cosmetic Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High-end Cosmetic Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High-end Cosmetic Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High-end Cosmetic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High-end Cosmetic Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High-end Cosmetic Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High-end Cosmetic Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High-end Cosmetic Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High-end Cosmetic Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High-end Cosmetic Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High-end Cosmetic Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High-end Cosmetic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High-end Cosmetic Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-end Cosmetic Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High-end Cosmetic Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-end Cosmetic Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global High-end Cosmetic Market Size Markets, 2021 &
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Global High-end Cosmetic Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Cosmetic High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Cosmetic High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global and China High-end Cosmetic Market Size Insights, Forecast to 2027