Electric Dining Table Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Dining Table in global, including the following market information:
Global Electric Dining Table Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electric Dining Table Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Electric Dining Table companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric Dining Table market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wood Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Dining Table include Scandesign, SKOVBY, Mc Nally Electric & Lighting, MS Engineering Works, Furniture Link UK Ltd, Future Classics Furniture, Yiwu Shiyu Hotel Supplies Co., Ltd., Foshan Shunde Yingshunao Electric Appliance Industry Co., Ltd. and Foshan Zhuo Yan Furniture Limited Company and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electric Dining Table manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Dining Table Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Dining Table Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wood
Aluminum
Plastic
Other
Global Electric Dining Table Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Dining Table Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Individual
Commercial
Global Electric Dining Table Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Dining Table Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electric Dining Table revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electric Dining Table revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electric Dining Table sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Electric Dining Table sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Scandesign
SKOVBY
Mc Nally Electric & Lighting
MS Engineering Works
Furniture Link UK Ltd
Future Classics Furniture
Yiwu Shiyu Hotel Supplies Co., Ltd.
Foshan Shunde Yingshunao Electric Appliance Industry Co., Ltd.
Foshan Zhuo Yan Furniture Limited Company
Shaoxing Contuo Transmission Technology Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electric Dining Table Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electric Dining Table Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electric Dining Table Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electric Dining Table Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electric Dining Table Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electric Dining Table Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electric Dining Table Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electric Dining Table Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electric Dining Table Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electric Dining Table Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electric Dining Table Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Dining Table Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Dining Table Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Dining Table Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Dining Table Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Dining Table Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
