2021-2030 Report on Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

This report studies the Litigation Funding and Expenses market, covering market size for segment by type (Conditional Fee Agreements (CFAs), Damages-Based Agreements (DBAs), etc.), by application (BFSI, Travel & Hospitality, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (39 Essex Chambers, Absolute Legal Funding, Apex Litigation Finance, Augusta Ventures, Balance Legal Capital, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Litigation Funding and Expenses from 2015-2020, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Litigation Funding and Expenses market.

Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Litigation Funding and Expenses including:

39 Essex Chambers

Absolute Legal Funding

Apex Litigation Finance

Augusta Ventures

Balance Legal Capital

Burford Capital

Christopher Consulting

Counselor Capital

Curiam Capital

Deminor

Global Recovery Services

Harbour Litigation Funding

IMF Bentham

Kingsley Napley

LexShares

Lime Finance

Longford Capital Management

Omni Bridgeway

Parabellum Capital

Pinsent Masons

Pravati Capital

QLP Legal

Rembrandt Litigation Funding

SWIFT Financial

Taurus Capital Finance Group

TheJudge?Global

VALIDITY FINANCE

Woodsford Litigation Funding

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Conditional Fee Agreements (CFAs)

Damages-Based Agreements (DBAs)

After the Event (ATE) Insurance

Third Party Funding

Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

BFSI

Travel & Hospitality

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Media & Entertainment

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we can provide you the customized report as you want.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Overview

1.1 Litigation Funding and Expenses Definition

1.2 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Market by Type

