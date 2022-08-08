Hermetic Storage Bags Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hermetic Storage bags-these are air tight bags that prevent air/water from getting into the cereals stored in them. This product is for dry agricultural commodities.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hermetic Storage Bags in global, including the following market information:
Global Hermetic Storage Bags Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hermetic Storage Bags Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Hermetic Storage Bags companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hermetic Storage Bags market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single-layer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hermetic Storage Bags include Storezo, Vestergaard, Elite Innovations, AgroZ, GrainPro and PICS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hermetic Storage Bags manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hermetic Storage Bags Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Hermetic Storage Bags Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single-layer
Double-layer
Triple-layer
Global Hermetic Storage Bags Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Hermetic Storage Bags Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Wheat
Corn
Coffee Beans
Others
Global Hermetic Storage Bags Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Hermetic Storage Bags Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hermetic Storage Bags revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hermetic Storage Bags revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hermetic Storage Bags sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Hermetic Storage Bags sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Storezo
Vestergaard
Elite Innovations
AgroZ
GrainPro
PICS
