Low-calorie Tonic Water Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Low-calorie Tonic Water in global, including the following market information:
Global Low-calorie Tonic Water Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Low-calorie Tonic Water Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Low-calorie Tonic Water companies in 2021 (%)
The global Low-calorie Tonic Water market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Alcohol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Low-calorie Tonic Water include Fever Tree, Dr Pepper Snapple, Whole Foods, Sodastream, Watson Group, Fentimans, Nestle, Seagram's and White Rock, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Low-calorie Tonic Water manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Low-calorie Tonic Water Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Low-calorie Tonic Water Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Alcohol
Non-alcoholic
Global Low-calorie Tonic Water Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Low-calorie Tonic Water Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarket
Online Retailers
Others
Global Low-calorie Tonic Water Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Low-calorie Tonic Water Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Low-calorie Tonic Water revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Low-calorie Tonic Water revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Low-calorie Tonic Water sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Low-calorie Tonic Water sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Fever Tree
Dr Pepper Snapple
Whole Foods
Sodastream
Watson Group
Fentimans
Nestle
Seagram's
White Rock
Hansen's
Stirrings
East Imperial
Thomas Henry
Shasta Tonic Water
Bradleys Tonic
Q Drinks
1724 Tonic Water
El Guapo
Tom's Handcrafted
Jack Rudy Cocktail
Johnstonic
Haber's Tonic Syrup
Bermondsey Tonic Water
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Low-calorie Tonic Water Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Low-calorie Tonic Water Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Low-calorie Tonic Water Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Low-calorie Tonic Water Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Low-calorie Tonic Water Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Low-calorie Tonic Water Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Low-calorie Tonic Water Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Low-calorie Tonic Water Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Low-calorie Tonic Water Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Low-calorie Tonic Water Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Low-calorie Tonic Water Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Low-calorie Tonic Water Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Low-calorie Tonic Water Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low-calorie Tonic Water Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Low-calorie Tonic Water Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low-calorie Tonic Water Companies
4 Sights by Product
