Eutectic Solder Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Polyisobutylene (PIB, also called polyisobutene) is a vinyl polymer that is made from the monomer isobutylene (IB) by cationic polymerization.

PIB is a colorless to light-yellow, elastic, semisolid or viscous substance. It is odorless, tasteless, and nontoxic. Because of their highly paraffinic and nonpolar nature, PIBs are soluble in aliphatic and aromatic hydrocarbon solvents and insoluble in polar solvents. Solubility generally decreases with increasing molecular weight of the polymer and increasing size of the aliphatic portion of the solvent molecule. The amorphous characteristics and low glass transition temperature (Tg = ?62°C) of PIB impart high flexibility and permanent tack. Despite the favorable tack property, the adhesion of PIBs to many surfaces is weak because of their low polarity. This problem can be overcome by the addition of tackifiers (such as rosin ester resins) and other materials that will impart some polar properties to the formulation.

Leading supplers in the market are TPC Group, Infineum, Lubrizol, BASF, Ineos, Daelim and Chevron Oronite.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

TPC

Infineum

Lubrizol

BASF

Ineos

Daelim

Chevron Oronite

ENEOS

Braskem

Jilin Petrochemical

Shandong Hongrui

Zhejiang Shunda

BASF-YPC

Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Breakdown Data by Type

Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene

Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene

High Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene

PIBs are usually classified into three groups according to molecular weight. The boundaries of these three types are not very clear.

Low-molecular-weight and medium-molecular-weight PIBs have a weight average molecular weight, of from 300 to 5,000 g/mol, preferably between 1,000 and 3,000 g/mol.

Medium-molecular-weight PIBs have a weight average molecular weight, of from 10,000 to 120,000 g/mol, preferably between 60,000 and 100,000 g/mol.

High molecular-weight PIBs have a weight average molecular weight, of from 500,000 to 1,100,000 g/mol, preferably between 650,000 and 850,000 g/mol.

Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Breakdown Data by Application

Fuel & Lube Additives

Adhesive & Sealant

Plastic & Elastomer Modifier

Gum Base

Other

