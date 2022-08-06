Summary

The global and Chinese economies were hit hard in 2020, and the global GDP grew by 5.9% in 2021. Although the global growth prospects improved and there was a V-shaped rebound, this does not mean that the economy has really recovered to the level before the epidemic. The vast majority of countries are still in the stage of recovery after heavy damage and are far from achieving real recovery.

2022 is a year of continuous recovery. Global supply chain disturbance, geopolitical tension, energy price fluctuation, local labor shortage and rising raw material prices will affect the resilience of economic recovery. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the world economy will grow by 4.4% in 2022, of which the U.S. economy will grow by about 4%. Driven by China and India, Asia is expected to become the fastest growing region in the world in 2022. However, China's economic growth has slowed down. The 2022 government work report shows that the expected target of economic growth is set at about 5.5%.

According to research, China has set a growth rate of about 5.5%, which not only focuses on the speed of economic growth, but also anchors the quality of economic development. Scientific and technological innovation, economic and social digitization and green development will be the long-term goals of China's economic development. It is expected that in 2022, major economies such as the United States, Europe and China will introduce more favorable policies to drive the development of switching power supply industry.

We?released the ?Post-pandemic Era-Global Power by the Hour (PBH) Market Assessment, With Major Companies Analysis, Regional Analysis, Breakdown Data by Application, Type?, which aims to sort out the development status and trends of the Power by the Hour (PBH) industry at home and abroad, estimate the overall market scale of the Power by the Hour (PBH) industry and the market share of major countries, Power by the Hour (PBH) industry, and study and judge the downstream market demand of Power by the Hour (PBH) through systematic research, Analyze the competition pattern of Power by the Hour (PBH), so as to help solve the pain points of various stakeholders in Power by the Hour (PBH) industry. This industry research report combines desktop research, qualitative interviews with insiders or experts and other methods to strive for the objectivity and integrity of conclusions and data.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Power by the Hour (PBH) Market by XYZResearch Include

NorthAmerica

Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Power by the Hour (PBH) Market?

GE Aviation

Rolls-Royce plc

MTU Aero Engines AG

AFI KLM E&M

Textron Inc.

United Technologies

Singapore Technologies Engineering LTD

Lufthansa Technik

AAR

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Ltd.

Turkish Technic

A J Walter Aviation Limited

Ameco

JSSI

EFTEC UK LTD

Major Type of Power by the Hour (PBH) Covered in XYZResearch report:

Engine

Landing Gear and Brakes

Spare Parts and Component

Airframes

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Commercial Aviation

Business Jet

Commercial Helicopter

Others

Table of content

Global Power by the Hour (PBH) Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Sales, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Engine -Product Introduction and Major Company

1.1.2 Landing Gear and Brakes -Product Introduction and Major Company

1.1.3 Spare Parts and Component -Product Introduction and Major Company

1.1.4 Airframes -Product Introduction and Major Company

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Five-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Market Share in Terms of Sales (2018 & 2022 & 2026)

2.2 Regional Market Share in Terms of Revenue (2018 & 2022 & 2026)

2.3 Regional Market Share in Terms of Consumption (2018 & 2022 & 2026)

3 Global Power by the Hour (PBH) Market Assessment by Type

3.1 Global Power by the Hour (PBH) Sales by Type (2018-2028)

3.2 Global Power by the Hour (PBH) Revenue by Type (2018-2028)

3.3 North America Power by the Hour (PBH) Sales and Revenue by Type (2018-2028)

3.4 Asia Power by the Hour (PBH) Sales and Revenue by Type (2018-2028)

3.5 Europe Power by the Hour (PBH) Sales and Revenue by Type (2018-2028)

3.6 Middle East & Africa Power by the Hour (PBH) Sales and Revenue by Type (2018-2028)

3.7 South America Power by the Hour (PBH) Sales and Revenue by Type (2018-2028)

4 Historical

