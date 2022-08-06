Summary

The global and Chinese economies were hit hard in 2020, and the global GDP grew by 5.9% in 2021. Although the global growth prospects improved and there was a V-shaped rebound, this does not mean that the economy has really recovered to the level before the epidemic. The vast majority of countries are still in the stage of recovery after heavy damage and are far from achieving real recovery.

2022 is a year of continuous recovery. Global supply chain disturbance, geopolitical tension, energy price fluctuation, local labor shortage and rising raw material prices will affect the resilience of economic recovery. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the world economy will grow by 4.4% in 2022, of which the U.S. economy will grow by about 4%. Driven by China and India, Asia is expected to become the fastest growing region in the world in 2022. However, China’s economic growth has slowed down. The 2022 government work report shows that the expected target of economic growth is set at about 5.5%.

According to research, China has set a growth rate of about 5.5%, which not only focuses on the speed of economic growth, but also anchors the quality of economic development. Scientific and technological innovation, economic and social digitization and green development will be the long-term goals of China’s economic development. It is expected that in 2022, major economies such as the United States, Europe and China will introduce more favorable policies to drive the development of switching power supply industry.

We?released the ?Post-pandemic Era-Global Automotive Closed Die Forgings Market Assessment, With Major Companies Analysis, Regional Analysis, Breakdown Data by Application, Type?, which aims to sort out the development status and trends of the Automotive Closed Die Forgings industry at home and abroad, estimate the overall market scale of the Automotive Closed Die Forgings industry and the market share of major countries, Automotive Closed Die Forgings industry, and study and judge the downstream market demand of Automotive Closed Die Forgings through systematic research, Analyze the competition pattern of Automotive Closed Die Forgings, so as to help solve the pain points of various stakeholders in Automotive Closed Die Forgings industry. This industry research report combines desktop research, qualitative interviews with insiders or experts and other methods to strive for the objectivity and integrity of conclusions and data.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Automotive Closed Die Forgings Market by XYZResearch Include

NorthAmerica

Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Automotive Closed Die Forgings Market?

Precision Castparts Corp

Arconic

Nippon Steel & SumitomoMetal

KOBELCO

Thyssenkrupp

Aichi Steel

Eramet Group

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings

Bharat Forge Limited

Avic Heavy Machinery

VSMPO-AVISMA

Allegheny Technologies

WanXiang

FAW

VDM Metals

Mahindra Forgings Europe

JSW

CITIC Heavy Industries

ScotForge

Farinia Group

Longcheng Forging

KITZ Corporation

Tongyu Heavy Industry

Sinotruck

Dongfeng Forging

Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging

China National Erzhong Group

China First Heavy Industries

Major Type of Automotive Closed Die Forgings Covered in XYZResearch report:

Custom Forging

Captive Forging

Catalog Forging

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Connecting rods

Torque Rod Bush

Crankshaft

Camshaft

Axle Shafts

Ring Gears

Table of content

Table of Contents

Global Automotive Closed Die Forgings Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Sales, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Custom Forging -Product Introduction and Major Company

1.1.2 Captive Forging -Product Introduction and Major Company

1.1.3 Catalog Forging -Product Introduction and Major Company

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Five-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Market Share in Terms of Sales (2018 & 2022 & 2026)

2.2 Regional Market Share in Terms of Revenue (2018 & 2022 & 2026)

2.3 Regional Market Share in Terms of Consumption (2018 & 2022 & 2026)

3 Global Automotive Closed Die Forgings Market Assessment by Type

3.1 Global Automotive Closed Die Forgings Sales by Type (2018-2028)

3.2 Global Automotive Closed Die Forgings Revenue by Type (2018-2028)

3.3 North America Automotive Closed Die Forgings Sales and Revenue by Type (2018-2028)

3.4 Asia Automotive Closed Die Forgings Sales and Revenue by Type (2018-2028)

3.5 Europe Automotive Closed Die Forgings Sales and Revenue by Type (2018-2028)

3.6 Middle East & Africa Automotive Closed Die Forgings Sales and Revenue by Type (2018-2028)

3.7 South America Automotive Closed Die Forgings Sales and Revenue by Type (2018-2028)

4 Historical & Forecast

