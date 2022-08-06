Summary

The global and Chinese economies were hit hard in 2020, and the global GDP grew by 5.9% in 2021. Although the global growth prospects improved and there was a V-shaped rebound, this does not mean that the economy has really recovered to the level before the epidemic. The vast majority of countries are still in the stage of recovery after heavy damage and are far from achieving real recovery.

2022 is a year of continuous recovery. Global supply chain disturbance, geopolitical tension, energy price fluctuation, local labor shortage and rising raw material prices will affect the resilience of economic recovery. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the world economy will grow by 4.4% in 2022, of which the U.S. economy will grow by about 4%. Driven by China and India, Asia is expected to become the fastest growing region in the world in 2022. However, China's economic growth has slowed down. The 2022 government work report shows that the expected target of economic growth is set at about 5.5%.

According to research, China has set a growth rate of about 5.5%, which not only focuses on the speed of economic growth, but also anchors the quality of economic development. Scientific and technological innovation, economic and social digitization and green development will be the long-term goals of China's economic development. It is expected that in 2022, major economies such as the United States, Europe and China will introduce more favorable policies to drive the development of switching power supply industry.

We?released the ?Post-pandemic Era-Global Car Parking Lift Market Assessment, With Major Companies Analysis, Regional Analysis, Breakdown Data by Application, Type?, which aims to sort out the development status and trends of the Car Parking Lift industry at home and abroad, estimate the overall market scale of the Car Parking Lift industry and the market share of major countries, Car Parking Lift industry, and study and judge the downstream market demand of Car Parking Lift through systematic research, Analyze the competition pattern of Car Parking Lift, so as to help solve the pain points of various stakeholders in Car Parking Lift industry. This industry research report combines desktop research, qualitative interviews with insiders or experts and other methods to strive for the objectivity and integrity of conclusions and data.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Car Parking Lift Market by XYZResearch Include

NorthAmerica

Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Car Parking Lift Market?

BendPak

American Custom Lifts

Harding Steel

Katopark

KREBS

Jinhua Industry Group

Cheng Day

W?hr Parking Systems

ATS ELGI

Star Elevators

DAIKO

FUJI HENSOKUKI

Car Stackers International

Klaus Multiparking

MBM Parking Systems

Ecospace

Cascos

Major Type of Car Parking Lift Covered in XYZResearch report:

Single Post Car Parking Lift

Two Post Car Parking Lift

Multi-post Car Parking Lift

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Commercial

Residential

Table of content

Table of Contents

Global Car Parking Lift Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Sales, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Single Post Car Parking Lift -Product Introduction and Major Company

1.1.2 Two Post Car Parking Lift -Product Introduction and Major Company

1.1.3 Multi-post Car Parking Lift -Product Introduction and Major Company

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Five-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Market Share in Terms of Sales (2018 & 2022 & 2026)

2.2 Regional Market Share in Terms of Revenue (2018 & 2022 & 2026)

2.3 Regional Market Share in Terms of Consumption (2018 & 2022 & 2026)

3 Global Car Parking Lift Market Assessment by Type

3.1 Global Car Parking Lift Sales by Type (2018-2028)

3.2 Global Car Parking Lift Revenue by Type (2018-2028)

3.3 North America Car Parking Lift Sales and Revenue by Type (2018-2028)

3.4 Asia Car Parking Lift Sales and Revenue by Type (2018-2028)

3.5 Europe Car Parking Lift Sales and Revenue by Type (2018-2028)

3.6 Middle East & Africa Car Parking Lift Sales and Revenue by Type (2018-2028)

3.7 South America Car Parking Lift Sales and Revenue by Type (2018-2028)

4 Historical & Forecast Global Car Parking Lift Market Assessment by Application

4.1 Global Car Parking Lift

