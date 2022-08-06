Summary

The global and Chinese economies were hit hard in 2020, and the global GDP grew by 5.9% in 2021. Although the global growth prospects improved and there was a V-shaped rebound, this does not mean that the economy has really recovered to the level before the epidemic. The vast majority of countries are still in the stage of recovery after heavy damage and are far from achieving real recovery.

2022 is a year of continuous recovery. Global supply chain disturbance, geopolitical tension, energy price fluctuation, local labor shortage and rising raw material prices will affect the resilience of economic recovery. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the world economy will grow by 4.4% in 2022, of which the U.S. economy will grow by about 4%. Driven by China and India, Asia is expected to become the fastest growing region in the world in 2022. However, China’s economic growth has slowed down. The 2022 government work report shows that the expected target of economic growth is set at about 5.5%.

According to research, China has set a growth rate of about 5.5%, which not only focuses on the speed of economic growth, but also anchors the quality of economic development. Scientific and technological innovation, economic and social digitization and green development will be the long-term goals of China’s economic development. It is expected that in 2022, major economies such as the United States, Europe and China will introduce more favorable policies to drive the development of switching power supply industry.

We?released the ?Post-pandemic Era-Global Entrance Card Market Assessment 2022, With Major Companies Analysis, Regional Analysis, Breakdown Data by Application, Type?, which aims to sort out the development status and trends of the Entrance Card industry at home and abroad, estimate the overall market scale of the Entrance Card industry and the market share of major countries, Entrance Card industry, and study and judge the downstream market demand of Entrance Card through systematic research, Analyze the competition pattern of Entrance Card, so as to help solve the pain points of various stakeholders in Entrance Card industry. This industry research report combines desktop research, qualitative interviews with insiders or experts and other methods to strive for the objectivity and integrity of conclusions and data.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2018- 2028) of Entrance Card Market by XYZResearch Include

NorthAmerica

Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Entrance Card Market?

HID Global

Identiv

Gemalto

Honeywell

ASSA Abloy

ADT Security Systems

dormakaba Group

Giesecke & Devrient

Oberthur Technologies

Morpho (Safran)

VALID

Gallagher Security

Southco

Suprema

Allegion

CardLogix

Hengbao

Kona I

STC Europe Ltd.

Watchdata Technologies

Major Type of Entrance Card Covered in XYZResearch report:

Contact Type

Contactless Type

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Office Building

Government Building

Residential Building

Other

Table of Contents

Post-pandemic Era-Global Entrance Card Market Assessment 2022, With Major Companies Analysis, Regional Analysis, Breakdown Data by Application/Type

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Contact Type -Product Introduction and Major Company

1.1.2 Contactless Type -Product Introduction and Major Company

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Five-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Market Share in Terms of Sales (2018 & 2022 & 2026)

2.2 Regional Market Share in Terms of Revenue (2018 & 2022 & 2026)

2.3 Regional Market Share in Terms of Consumption (2018 & 2022 & 2026)

3 Global Entrance Card Market Assessment by Type

3.1 Global Entrance Card Sales by Type (2018-2028)

3.2 Global Entrance Card Revenue by Type (2018-2028)

3.3 North America Entrance Card Sales and Revenue by Type (2018-2028)

3.4 Asia Entrance Card Sales and Revenue by Type (2018-2028)

3.5 Europe Entrance Card Sales and Revenue by Type (2018-2028)

3.6 Middle East & Africa Entrance Card Sales and Revenue by Type (2018-2028)

3.7 South America Entrance Card Sales and Revenue by Type (2018-2028)

4 Historical & Forecast Global Entrance Card Market Assessment by Application

4.1 Global Entrance Card Consumption and Consumption in Different Application Field (2018-2028)

